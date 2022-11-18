Report: Denico Autry having MRI on knee

Getty Images

Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry had to leave Thursday night’s win over the Packers with a knee injury and he’ll be getting further information about the extent of that injury on Friday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Autry will have an MRI on his knee Friday. The initial feeling is that the injury is not a “major” one, but the MRI will provide more insight into where things stand.

Autry could miss time even if the injury is on the less serious side, but the extended time off before Week 12 could help the Titans avoid playing without him.

Autry has 20 tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble for the Titans so far this season.