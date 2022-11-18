Report: Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning

Posted by Mike Florio on November 18, 2022, 9:40 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
The Titans had reasons to celebrate last night’s win over the Packers. One member of the coaching staff allegedly celebrated a little too much.

Via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for DUI.

Per the information posted by McCormick, Downing was booked at 4:39 a.m. CT. Per McCormick, Downing was pulled over at 3:49 a.m. CT.

We’ve asked the Titans when their plane from Green Bay landed. Based on a review of the records available at FlightAware.com, a Delta flight left Green Bay at 12:15 a.m. CT and landed in Nashville at 2:11 a.m. CT.

The incident raises obvious questions about when and where Downing consumed alcohol. The NFL has very strict rules regarding teams making alcohol available to players and coaches. If (and at this point it’s only an “if”) Downing was drinking on the plane (and/or in the team facility after the coaching staff returned), that could be a real problem for the Titans.

7 responses to “Report: Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning

  1. “The incident raises obvious questions about when and where Downing consumed alcohol.”

    I mean a person can get pretty toasted in a couple hours, just saying.

  3. This will thankfully put an end to the “party planes” on the way home after celebrating a victory.

  4. Why he may have called 1 of his better games last night, his clock management at times is horrific.

  7. It just never ceases to amaze me how financially well off people continue to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking when there are so many options available to them to get where they want to go safely. So stupid.

