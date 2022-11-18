Saints rule out seven players

Posted by Charean Williams on November 18, 2022, 4:21 PM EST
NFL: DEC 08 49ers at Saints
Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) will miss the first game of his career with an injury. He was one of five players the team officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The Saints also won’t have defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), offensive tackle James Hurst (concussion), running back Mark Ingram II (knee), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) or linebacker Pete Werner (ankle).

Offensive guard Andrus Peat (triceps) is questionable.

Receiver Jarvis Landry, who returned from an ankle injury last week, is off the practice report. He had limited practices all week.

Center Josh Andrews (illness), safety Marcus Maye (abdomen) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness) also are good to go.

2 responses to “Saints rule out seven players

  1. Saints would be better off if their head coach and current starting QB were out for the game, make that out for the season

  2. Cam don’t need to see. Stafford don’t move.

    Put a shield on that helmet and don’t miss the game.

