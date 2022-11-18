The lure of another Super Bowl ring lured Ndamukong Suh back to the field

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh’s mother wanted him to stay retired. He’s got 19-month-old twin boys who surely wanted dad to stay home.

Suh doesn’t need the money, having made more than $166 million in his career.

So, why return now, at 35, and with nothing left to prove?

“Championships. That’s what keeps me going,” Suh answered simply.

He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles this week, turning down other offers to sign with a team that, with one loss, has good odds to reach the Super Bowl.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie to you and say I’d play for any old team,” Suh said, via Bob Grotz of MediaNews Group. “I want to have an opportunity to go and earn a ring and celebrate that with my family and especially my teammates and the people I did it with. For me, I’ve been able to have amazing accolades just from the standpoint of individual play but it’s more than that at this particular stage of my life.”

Suh won his first ring in 2020 with the Bucs, who beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

He practiced with his new team for the first time Friday, and Nick Sirianni was non-committal about Suh’s availability for this week. Suh said he hopes to play, but it’s up to the coaches.