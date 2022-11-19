Andre Cisco fined for unpenalized hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2022, 6:32 PM EST
NFL: NOV 13 Jaguars at Chiefs
Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play against the Chargers on Sunday night because of a concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Smith-Schuster left the game after being hit by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco and the Chiefs were upset that Cisco was not penalized for a hit to the receiver’s head during the game. Referee Brad Rogers explained that decision after the game by saying officials “determined that the defender had set and braced for impact and hit shoulder-to-shoulder.”

The NFL believes Cisco should have been penalized. According to multiple reports, Cisco was fined $6,612 for unnecessary roughness this week.

Smith-Schuster did not practice at all this week and the earliest he will be back is Week 12 against the Rams.

5 responses to “Andre Cisco fined for unpenalized hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster

  1. It was clear helmed to helmet , how can the officiating be so terrible in a sport that makes billions

  4. It was penalized, but the flag was picked up faster than Tyreek’s 40 time. I’d like to know who made the call, and why….

