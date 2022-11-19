Bills, fans mobilize to get players to airport

Posted by Mike Florio on November 19, 2022, 2:05 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bills will be playing tomorrow’s home game in Detroit. If they can get from their homes to Detroit.

“We are doing everything we possibly can to pull this off and get to the airport and get to Detroit this afternoon,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “Every aspect of the organization is a part of this effort.”

The effort extends beyond the organization. Via NYup.com, fans are shoveling and blowing snow at players’ homes.

Many would say the Bills shouldn’t be cutting it so close. As to the criticism that the Bills should have left earlier, Raccuia said that the game wasn’t moved until Thursday afternoon, and that arranging for a charter flight and a flight crew and accommodations wasn’t logistically possible.

Still, they could have started making contingency plans the moment the forecast suggested a potential problem. As early as Tuesday, everyone knew what was coming.

Four days later, it appears the Bills will be going to Detroit to face the Browns.

8 responses to “Bills, fans mobilize to get players to airport

  1. poor people believing in and bailing out rich people is 90% of the problem- invest in your community

  2. Coming from a KC fan – much respect! Chiefs Kingdom and Bills Mafia are two of the top fan bases in the league.

  4. Just because they knew what was coming doesn’t mean they knew where they were going (Detroit). You seem to insinuate they didn’t make any contingency plans whatsoever and that this is somehow the fault of the Bills. With that type of accusation one would think you’d provide some sort of evidence beyond that weak link.

  5. Such bozos. As if they didn’t know this was coming and if you got the wink wink from Goodell, why are they just trying to fly now. Should have gotten to Detroit and practiced there all week.

    This coaching staff and organization is such a Mickey Mouse operation. Always has been.

  6. I’m sure the great citizens and fans with JEEPS AND 4wheel drive trucks got the players to the headquarters.

  7. The Bills leadership must be living in the 1850s still. We actually have forecasts now that inform you of incoming weather before it arrives, guys.

  8. This coaching staff and organization is such a Mickey Mouse operation.
    ____________
    And they still haven’t punted.

    LOL!!

