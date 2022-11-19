Bills’ plane has landed in Detroit

The Bills have made it to Detroit.

Amid a historic snowstorm in Buffalo, Sunday’s Browns-Bills game was moved to Ford Field, home of the Lions. But finding a new venue for the game wasn’t the end of the concerns, as the snow situation in Buffalo is so severe that there were questions about whether the Bills would be able to get out of Buffalo.

Fortunately, every Bills player and coach was able to make it to the airport today, and the team plane was able to depart. According to online flight trackers, the team plane landed minutes ago.

Now the Bills will rest after an exhausting week and kick off their “home” game at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bills plan to fly home after the game, and then fly back to Detroit on Wednesday for their Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

