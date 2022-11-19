Buffalo airport reopens; now the Bills just have to get there

Posted by Mike Florio on November 19, 2022, 10:06 AM EST
The massive snowstorm in Buffalo has subsided sufficiently to allow the local airport to open. That will allow the Bills to get to Detroit.

The next step will be getting to the airport.

The could be the hard part. Accounts of stuck vehicles are littering Twitter. Tractor trailers are stuck, blocking emergency responders from getting to wherever they need to go.

It’s unclear how it will play out because it’s unprecedented for such a massive snow event to happen in an NFL city at a time when players and coaches need to get from Point A to Point B.

Presumably, the Bills will take to Detroit anyone who can get to the airport today, with efforts continuing to get everyone else to Detroit on Sunday, if necessary.

The show must go on. The show will go on. There’s never been a forfeit in NFL history. Although the league surely won’t want to move Thursday’s Bills-Lions game to Friday or Sunday, shifting the Week 12 game necessarily becomes the break-glass option in the event that the Bills can’t play on Sunday.

35 responses to "Buffalo airport reopens; now the Bills just have to get there"

  1. If they have to forfeit, they have to forfeit.

    Weather is Buffalo’s great advantage so if it has to work against them once, so be it.

    Just don’t move any Thanksgiving day games.

  2. There’s too much money involved to have a forfeit. They will play the game one way or another even if it involves playing it later in the day to get everyone there.

  3. I have yet to see a single image or video of that “massive record weather event” that even begins to match the kind of big storms we typically get from the Rockies to the West Coast. Never seen a bigger bunch of weather wimps than the “northeasters” 🙄

  4. Can’t understand why they didn’t leave before it all started. Guess they would rather be snowed in than snowed out.

  8. Imagine this storm arrives a few days sooner and one of the craziest and most incredulously entertaining games in the history of the NFL doesn’t happen. Wild.

    Anyway, wish all players and staff safe travels.

  9. I had assumed they left early for Detroit. You know, when the nfl announced they’d be playing there. Seriously, none of these morons thought to leave Buffalo BEFORE the storm hit?!

  10. Orchard Park NY received 77″ of snow,… YES I said 77 inches of snow in 24 hours. 24 hours,… WOW !!

  12. supercharger says:

    November 19, 2022 at 10:22 am

    None of this happens with a roof.

    Yes it does. The entire area around the stadium is shut down. They got 6′ of snow. Dome or not they’d move this game.

  13. Let me get this straight on what the Bills plans were for the week.
    Wait until the storm hits, fly to Detroit Saturday after the snowstoem closes everything, play on Sunday in Detroit, fly back to Buffalo after the game, and then fly back to Detroit three days later for Thursday’s game. That was seriously the plan, as opposed to leaving before the storm and just staying there for two games in four days?!

  16. Just employ a whole bunch of ididarod teams, head to Detroit. Film it all, do one of them Inside The NFL segments.

  17. For anyone wondering why they didn’t leave earlier – they found out about the move just when the storm was kicking in. It’s not like they can arrange logistics and travel plans for an entire team in the course of 1-2 hours. The storm was at its worst Thursday late into Friday.

    Beyond that, many players have families in Buffalo. This was a dangerous storm, and everyone had to make contingency plans.

    People keep talking about forfeiting the game if they can’t make it. That’s wishful thinking. The Bills have done what they can to maneuver around this generational storm, and they are losing a home game on top of that.

  18. In 2014 a similar lake-effect storm moved Bills-Jets game to Detroit. My son and I drove from Buffalo across southern Ontario taking a route north of Lake Erie to miss the snow. The game was terrific. All the Bills fans were placed on one side between the twenties, and the atmosphere was like a college game. Plus the Bills beat the Jets 38-3 with Kyle Orton at quarterback. Have a good time fans, including Browns fans. A special event.

  20. Wouldn’t it have made sense to leave the area and go pretty much anywhere else BEFORE the storm started?

  21. Does this mean if you’re in the Detroit area and have access to a bills jersey that this is your chance at glory?

  23. Will the football gods ever give the fans a blizzard game? Is that so much to ask for? Geez.

  24. They knew the storm was coming all week. There’s no excuse for not leaving BEFORE the storm arrived. It’s on them if they can’t get to the game.

  26. Orchard Park NY received 77″ of snow,… YES I said 77 inches of snow in 24 hours. 24 hours,… WOW !!

    Big deal? Pats fans claim this happens all the time ….right. NFL did the right thing even if it is hurting the cry baby Pats fans.

  27. No worries! Josh Allen to put entire team and coaching staff on his back and will hike to Detroit.

  28. It’s time consuming to get snow plows to remove snow piled up in front of homes that’s 6 feet high. On top of that you need the street plowed even if you use Snowcats to get the players to the airport. Many of these players in Orchard Park live in custom homes well off the main streets. My guess is they won’t get the entire squad to Cleveland.

  29. Twitter still exists?

    ========================

    Not for long with ‘Space Karen’ at the helm.

  30. Good luck to our friends in Buffalo dealing with the snow. As a Bostonian who survived the Blizzard of 1978 we know how tough these major storms can be.

    Watch out for the seniors. Make sure they are safe and not over exerting themselves.

  31. KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    November 19, 2022 at 10:33 am
    I had assumed they left early for Detroit. You know, when the nfl announced they’d be playing there. Seriously, none of these morons thought to leave Buffalo BEFORE the storm hit?!
    __________

    Again, the location was not changed until Thursday afternoon. By then the storm had already hit. How were they supposed to leave for Detroit before it was announced as the alternate location?

  32. Nor’easters and Colorado lows are tabby’s compared to lake effect snow. Which is like a lion.

  34. They’ll get to the airport. From what I’ve always heard about the Bills Mafia… the Mafia would take them there on snowmobiles if needed.

  35. They have known for a week that this storm was coming. Should have left town before the storm hit. I agree that if they cannot make it to the game then they should be required to forfeit!

