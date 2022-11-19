Buffalo airport reopens; now the Bills just have to get there

Getty Images

The massive snowstorm in Buffalo has subsided sufficiently to allow the local airport to open. That will allow the Bills to get to Detroit.

The next step will be getting to the airport.

The could be the hard part. Accounts of stuck vehicles are littering Twitter. Tractor trailers are stuck, blocking emergency responders from getting to wherever they need to go.

It’s unclear how it will play out because it’s unprecedented for such a massive snow event to happen in an NFL city at a time when players and coaches need to get from Point A to Point B.

Presumably, the Bills will take to Detroit anyone who can get to the airport today, with efforts continuing to get everyone else to Detroit on Sunday, if necessary.

The show must go on. The show will go on. There’s never been a forfeit in NFL history. Although the league surely won’t want to move Thursday’s Bills-Lions game to Friday or Sunday, shifting the Week 12 game necessarily becomes the break-glass option in the event that the Bills can’t play on Sunday.