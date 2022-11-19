Chargers downgrade Gerald Everett to questionable

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert may have his top two receivers back for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. But now he may not have a key tight end.

Los Angeles has downgraded Gerald Everett to questionable with a groin injury.

Everett was a limited participant on the Wednesday and Thursday injury reports. But he was full on Friday and did not receive a game status. So, now he may not be set to play.

Everett is fourth on the team with 34 catches and 364 receiving yards. He’s caught a pair of touchdowns in his first season with the Chargers.

Los Angeles also signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the 53-man roster and waived receiver Keelan Doss.

Kicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarell were elevated from the practice squad for Week 11. The team’s regular kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) is doubtful.