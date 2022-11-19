Christian Watson does something no Packers rookie receiver has done in 68 years

Getty Images

Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson has had quite a week.

From Sunday to Thursday, he scored five touchdowns. After having none at all in the six games he played before that.

Six days ago against the Cowboys, Watson had four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. On Thursday against the Titans, Watson caught four passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

In so doing, Watson matched the exploits of a Packers legend. With three scores on Sunday and two on Thursday, Watson became the franchise’s first rookie receiver to have multiple touchdown catches in consecutive games since Super Bowl I hero Max McGee. In 1954.

On October 30 of that year, McGee caught three passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-14 win at Philadelphia. On November 7, McGee added two touchdowns, on five catches for 77 yards in a 28-23 loss at Chicago.

Coincidentally, the Packers will head to Philadelphia and then to Chicago, starting next Sunday night. If Green Bay has any real hope of running the table, the team will need Watson to keep doing what he’s been doing.

It would be even better if he’d been doing it sooner. But it took time for him to get fully comfortable in the offense, and to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers fully comfortable with the rookie receiver. Especially since Rodgers decided to make himself scarce during the offseason program.