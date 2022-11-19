Commanders don’t activate Chase Young for Sunday at Houston

Posted by Mike Florio on November 19, 2022, 1:37 PM EST
The Commanders will continue to wait to bring Chase Young back.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Washington won’t activate the 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year in advance of Sunday’s game at Houston.

Young suffered a torn ACL last November. He has not played since then.

As noted by Schefter, the Commanders have until Wednesday to activate Young or reverting him to the physically unable to perform list for the rest of the season. Unless they believe he won’t be ready at any point this year, they’re likely to activate him — even if he’s still not ready to play.

  1. They’ll be a much better team when he gets on the field. It’s like Watt in Pittsburgh, or Bosa in San Francisco. These elite edge rushers really are difference makers.

