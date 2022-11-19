Commanders place J.D. McKissic on injured reserve

Getty Images

As the Commanders continue an unexpected push to the playoffs, they’ll have one fewer tailback available for the rest of the year.

Per multiple reports, running back J.D. McKissic has been placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. It’s a season-ending move, with no plan to return later.

The move creates a roster spot, which could be filled by defensive end Chase Young. He suffered a torn ACL last November, and he seems to be ready to go.

McKissic hasn’t played since Week Eight against the Colts, with the neck injury making him inactive for the past three games. This season, he has 22 carries for 95 rushing yards, and 27 receptions for 173 receiving yards.

Rookie Brian Robinson has become the top option for the Commanders, with Antonio Gibson serving as the No. 2.