Dre Greenlaw fined $10,609 for hit on Justin Herbert

Getty Images

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been fined for the hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert that led him to be ejected from last Sunday’s game.

PFT has confirmed that Greenlaw was fined $10,609 for the hit to Herbert’s head.

Senior vice president Walt Anderson said that Greenlaw was ejected for committing “a flagrant act” by “lowering his head and making forcible contact” to Herbert’s head. Anderson noted that Herbert was “down by contact” at the time of the hit as well.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was “blown away” by the decision to eject Greenlaw, but Anderson’s response and the league’s fine of Greenlaw make it clear that there was no disagreement from the home office.