Dre Greenlaw fined $10,609 for hit on Justin Herbert

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2022, 6:39 PM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers
49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been fined for the hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert that led him to be ejected from last Sunday’s game.

PFT has confirmed that Greenlaw was fined $10,609 for the hit to Herbert’s head.

Senior vice president Walt Anderson said that Greenlaw was ejected for committing “a flagrant act” by “lowering his head and making forcible contact” to Herbert’s head. Anderson noted that Herbert was “down by contact” at the time of the hit as well.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was “blown away” by the decision to eject Greenlaw, but Anderson’s response and the league’s fine of Greenlaw make it clear that there was no disagreement from the home office.

1 responses to “Dre Greenlaw fined $10,609 for hit on Justin Herbert

  1. Of course the NFL is going to stick up for the refs when that call gets that much publicity.

    My question is: when a QB begins to run, is he treated differently from other players? He has trying to hit him hard, as do all defensive players when stopping runners. It doesn’t look like his head was lowered that much.

    You see bang bang plays all the time, and to eject someone seems arbitrary.

