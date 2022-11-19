Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Monday night

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2022, 6:19 PM EST
NFL: NOV 13 Cardinals at Rams
Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the 49ers and the team made that official on Saturday.

Murray has been listed as questionable to play through the hamstring injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s win over the Rams. Colt McCoy started that game and he was dealing with a knee injury this week, but he is off the injury report and set to play on Monday if needed.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also drew a questionable tag on Saturday. He missed practice Thursday with a hamstring injury before returning on Friday.

Offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder) rounds out the group of questionable players. Left tackle D.J. Humphries (back), cornerback Byron Murphy (back), and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) will not be playing in Mexico City.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Monday night

  2. Hamstring, yeah an injury tou can’t prove or disprove. For kyler, that’s the team’s way of keeping him off the field another week hoping Mccoy can get another W for the team. As for Hopkins, his heart isn’t in it this year after the suspension and poor record, he’s just cashing a check now

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.