Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the 49ers and the team made that official on Saturday.

Murray has been listed as questionable to play through the hamstring injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s win over the Rams. Colt McCoy started that game and he was dealing with a knee injury this week, but he is off the injury report and set to play on Monday if needed.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also drew a questionable tag on Saturday. He missed practice Thursday with a hamstring injury before returning on Friday.

Offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder) rounds out the group of questionable players. Left tackle D.J. Humphries (back), cornerback Byron Murphy (back), and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) will not be playing in Mexico City.