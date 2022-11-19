Lions rule out Josh Reynolds

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 19, 2022, 2:38 PM EST
NFL: OCT 30 Dolphins at Lions
Getty Images

The Lions won’t have wide receiver Josh Reynolds tomorrow against the Giants.

Reynolds, who was initially listed as questionable with a back injury on the Lions’ injury report, has now been downgraded to out. He is not on the team flight to New York.

Reynolds is the Lions’ No. 2 wide receiver and has 26 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns this season, and the offense will miss him.

The Lions will lean even more than usual on No. 1 wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and wide receiver Kalif Raymond will likely see more passes thrown his way.

