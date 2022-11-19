NFL fines DK Metcalf $29,785 for arguing with official over uncalled DPI

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL fined Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Officials penalized Metcalf for arguing with an official over an uncalled defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone early in the third quarter Sunday.

Metcalf twice pointed a finger at the official.

On third-and-eight from the Tampa Bay 22, Geno Smith tried to hit Metcalf on a fade route in the end zone. The pass was incomplete, but Metcalf believed Bucs defensive back Jamel Dean interfered with him. The only flag called was for Metcalf arguing.

Metcalf finished with six catches for 71 yards in the team’s loss to Tampa Bay.