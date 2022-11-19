Patriots sign Michael Palardy, put Jake Bailey on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Patriots will have a new punter on Sunday.

The team announced that they signed Michael Palardy off of the practice squad on Saturday. Jake Bailey was placed on injured reserve.

Bailey has punted in all nine games for the Patriots this season, but is sidelined by a back injury. He averaged 42.1 yards per kick this season.

Palardy spent four seasons with the Panthers and then played in every game for the Dolphins last year. He has averaged 45.2 yards per kick over the course of his career.

Bailey held for field goals and extra points and kicked off in addition to his punting duties. Palardy will handle the punting and the holding, but it is unclear who will kick off against the Jets.