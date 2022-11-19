Patriots sign Michael Palardy, put Jake Bailey on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2022, 5:48 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans
The Patriots will have a new punter on Sunday.

The team announced that they signed Michael Palardy off of the practice squad on Saturday. Jake Bailey was placed on injured reserve.

Bailey has punted in all nine games for the Patriots this season, but is sidelined by a back injury. He averaged 42.1 yards per kick this season.

Palardy spent four seasons with the Panthers and then played in every game for the Dolphins last year. He has averaged 45.2 yards per kick over the course of his career.

Bailey held for field goals and extra points and kicked off in addition to his punting duties. Palardy will handle the punting and the holding, but it is unclear who will kick off against the Jets.

8 responses to “Patriots sign Michael Palardy, put Jake Bailey on injured reserve

  4. nhpats2011 says:
    November 19, 2022 at 6:26 pm
    The Pats need a good punter. With Mac at the helm they will be punting a lot
    ——
    Better than Ints at least.

  5. Also Crappe sucks. I hope the Patriots find a hilariously gullible team to trade him for a day 2 pick.

    26Rate This
    ———-
    I take it the downvoters missed the MNF game against the Bears. Not an NFL QB.

  7. To all of you trolls, macaroni Jones will dismantle your favorite team! Horrible coaching is the only thing holding baby GOAT back!

