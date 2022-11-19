Playing in Detroit will be much less of a disruption for the Browns than for the Bills

November 19, 2022
After the NFL moved Sunday’s Browns-Bills game from snow-covered Buffalo to a covered playing surface in Detroit, some Browns fans cried foul. A kooky conspiracy theory emerged that the NFL wanted to help the Bills end their two-game losing streak, by shifting the contest from conditions that could have helped the Browns.

Here’s a list of the various reasons why that makes no sense.

There’s another reason for ditching the tinfoil hat. Given the issues the Bills have experienced by not leaving Buffalo before the storm arrived (e.g., no practice on Friday, travel uncertainty on Saturday, overall disruption of their life’s routine due to the snow), the Browns have a real edge.

For them, it’s no longer a road game in a hostile environment. It’s a neutral-site contest that could have as many Browns fans as Bills fans present, given the overall inability to drive in Buffalo.

And travel is no big deal for the Browns. They’re taking a relatively short road trip.

“We will get on the bus tomorrow and head to Detroit,” coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday.

How much of a distraction will it be for the Browns?

“I really don’t think it is a distraction at all,” Stefanski said. “The guys will go step onto a bus and end up in Detroit.”

So, yes, the situation gives the Browns an advantage. As noted yesterday, it’s not supposed to snow when the game would have been played in Buffalo, and the field would have been cleared. Any edge for the Cleveland running game due to playing in snow (if there even was one) wouldn’t have mattered.

What will matter is having minimal disruption when the Bills have dealt with maximum distraction. Whether that’s enough to bridge the talent gap remains to be seen. But it’s definitely an edge for the Browns.

10 responses to “Playing in Detroit will be much less of a disruption for the Browns than for the Bills

  1. But really, it’s much more interesting to have a conspiratorial view that the league did this to “help” Buffalo, because somehow that small market team is a league darling now or something.

    Not even sure I got that right. I can’t keep up w/ the madness around this story.

  4. JFC Mike, you almost always try to spin things to fit your little narratives that you want to ne true, but aren’t. Of course my comment calls you out, so it would be shocking if it gets posted. And if it does, your fanboys will disagree with it. Lol.

  6. Move the team out of Buffalo if they aren’t equipped for a full season. Absolutely ridiculous.

    It’s insane. People arguing about how much snow is actually falling and screaming about the Bills not doing what they thought they should do. Safety is the biggest concern here, hating on a football team because they can’t control the weather is just pure idiocy.

  8. I’m a Browns fan saying this…the Browns have no chance at winning on Sunday regardless when you have Stefanski coaching.

  10. Considering they played games during covid with minimal or no fans in the stands, they should have kept it in Buffalo. If the conditions were too treacherous for fans to go to the game, then they should have announced that there wouldn’t be any attendance for it.
    And please, saying that Cleveland has the advantage by moving the game to Detroit is absurd. All of your reasoning pertained to issues secondary to the actual game being played. Sure more Browns fans will be able to attend, but so what. What mattered is the impact on the actual game play. And even if the field is cleared of snow, weather would still favour Cleveland’s style of offence rather than Buffalo’s. In Detroit the scales tip heavily back to the Bills.
    I don’t buy into the conspiracy nonsense either, but please don’t use such specious rationalizations that this doesn’t hurt the Browns’ chances of pulling off an upset.

