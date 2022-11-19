Rams have 7 healthy offensive linemen for Sunday, and 4 weren’t on the team in Week 1

Getty Images

The Rams have gone through an absurd number of injuries on their offensive line this season.

Of the seven healthy offensive linemen who will be available to the Rams on Sunday, four of them weren’t even on the team in Week One.

That includes the latest addition, offensive tackle Zachary Thomas, who was signed to the active roster from the Bears’ practice squad yesterday and will need to be active for Sunday’s game against the Saints just for the Rams to have a full complement of offensive linemen.

In addition to Thomas, the Rams offensive linemen who will play Sunday and weren’t even on the team at the start of the regular season are left tackle Ty Nsekhe, who was signed off the Colts’ practice squad in October, guard Coleman Shelton, who was signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad in September, and center Matt Skura, who was out of the league all offseason before the Rams signed him to their practice squad in September.

With starting center Brian Allen out on Sunday because of a thumb injury, the Rams now have a whopping seven offensive linemen out with injuries. The Rams’ offensive linemen on injured reserve are: guard David Edwards, tackle Chandler Brewer, tackle A.J. Jackson, tackle Joe Noteboom, tackle Tremayne Anchrum and guard Logan Bruss.

Few NFL teams have experienced the extent of injuries at one position that the Rams have suffered on their offensive line. Forget repeating as Super Bowl champions, the Rams are just trying to find enough players to finish the season.