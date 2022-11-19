The Bills have made it to the team facility

Posted by Mike Florio on November 19, 2022, 2:16 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills Mafia can exhale.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit.

A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

There was concern, given the magnitude of the snowfall, that some possibly wouldn’t make to the team facility or to the airport. Even though it worked out, it was an upside down week for the Bills, including no practice on Friday because the players and coaches couldn’t get to the indoor practice facility.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “The Bills have made it to the team facility

  1. Thank goodness the national nightmare is over! Finally we can all relax!

    It’s a football game, for crying out loud.

  2. In December 2021, the Bills released a study for their new stadium that said “No roof. Outdoor football.” Less than a year later, they’re running away from Buffalo to play a “home game” in Detroit, indoors.

  4. The team plays in Buffalo and is afraid of a snowstorm. Such a soft franchise…no wonder 62 years and counting with no Super Bowls.

  5. It’s Buffalo, and the season will end the same way it has for the last 30 something years – With a loss and a bunch of excuses

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.