The Bills have made it to the team facility

Getty Images

Bills Mafia can exhale.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit.

A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

There was concern, given the magnitude of the snowfall, that some possibly wouldn’t make to the team facility or to the airport. Even though it worked out, it was an upside down week for the Bills, including no practice on Friday because the players and coaches couldn’t get to the indoor practice facility.