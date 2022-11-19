When will Ja’Marr Chase be back?

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase last played four weeks ago tomorrow. Factoring in the Week 10 bye, he’ll miss his third straight game on Sunday, at Pittsburgh, due to a hip injury.

The Bengals didn’t place Chase on injured reserve, which would have required him to miss at least four games before returning. So will he be back for next weekend at Tennessee, the fourth game since his last one?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there’s hope he’ll be able to play. Despite the fact that he was still on crutches earlier this week, we’re told that it’s a precautionary move and not a necessity.

Chase had 74 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns in seven 2022 games. In his most recent appearance, he caught eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.