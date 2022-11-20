Adoree’ Jackson to have MRI on knee; Brian Daboll has no regrets about using him on punt return

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2022, 5:42 PM EST
Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Lions when he hurt his knee in the first half and Jackson said after the game that no final diagnosis has been made at this point.

Jackson said, via Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com, that X-rays were negative and that he will be going for an MRI to get more information about the nature of the injury.

The injury came when Jackson was returning a punt and head coach Brian Daboll was asked in his postgame press conference if he had any regrets about using a starting defensive player in that role. Daboll said he didn’t and added “it’s football” in response to the question.

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson also hurt his knee, center Jon Feliciano has a neck injury, cornerback Fabian Moreau hurt his ribs, and right tackle Tyre Phillips left with a neck injury, so there are a lot of aches and pains for the Giants to deal with ahead of their Thursday game against the Cowboys.

  1. Well he didn’t have a lot of choices and signing someone off the street comes with ball security challenges. Shepard probably would have taken over PR’s if he wasn’t injured. If Beckham was really an option for them, I’d have to imagine he’d be returning punts but he’s headed to Buffalo.

