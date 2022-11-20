Adoree’ Jackson to locker room after injury on punt return

Getty Images

The Giants used starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson as a punt returner in the second quarter and they may have to shuffle their defensive backfield as a result of the outcome of the play.

Jackson returned a Lions punt for three yards before getting hit and he stayed down on the turf at MetLife Stadium after the play. Jackson went to the sideline medical tent before moving on to the locker room.

The Giants also lost right tackle Tyre Phillips to a neck injury. He’s called questionable to return to the game.

On the Lions side, cornerback Jeff Okudah was shaken up after Jackson left the game and center Evan Brown is questionable to return from an ankle injury. The Giants remain up 6-3.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m. ET: Jackson is out for the game with a knee injury and Okudah has been ruled out with a concussion.