Allen Robinson touchdown gives Rams 14-10 lead at halftime

The Rams have struggled to move the ball and score points throughout the season. But even without receiver Cooper Kupp, they found the end zone twice in the first two quarters against New Orleans and have a 14-10 halftime lead.

Los Angeles used an 11-play, 87-yard drive just before the break to get into the end zone and regain an advantage.

Receiver Allen Robinson caught a 6-yard touchdown over the middle to put L.A. ahead. It was his third reception of the year.

Robinson has a pair of catches for 15 yards.

Coming back out of concussion protocol, quarterback Matthew Stafford is 11-of-17 for 159 yards with a pair of touchdowns. The first was to receiver Tutu Atwell, who caught a 62-yard bomb down the left sideline that gave L.A. a 7-3 lead latte in the first quarter.

It was the first touchdown of Atwell’s career.

The Saints have been using both Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill at quarterback, though Dalton has taken the bulk of the snaps and thrown the most passes. He’s 8-of-10 for 77 yards with a touchdown. Hill is 0-of-2 passing, but has rushed three times for 21 yards.

Juwan Johnson caught an 8-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Rams have more injury issues to deal with along their offensive line. Left tackle Ty Nsekhe was carted to the locker room and he’s questionable to return with an ankle injury. Bobby Evans came in to replace him at left tackle.

Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Saints edge rusher Payton Turner was carted to the locker room and is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

New Orleans will have the ball to start the second half.