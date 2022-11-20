Amari Cooper gives Browns early lead with opening-drive touchdown

Getty Images

For the second week in a row, the Browns have gotten off to a hot start against an AFC East opponent.

Receiver Amari Cooper came down with a 25-yard pass to the end zone to give Cleveland a 7-0 lead after its opening drive against Buffalo.

Cooper also was a part of a key third-down conversion to keep the drive moving, catching a pass over the middle on third-and-11 and taking it 16-yards to the Buffalo 22.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 4-of-4 for 54 yards on the drive, also taking a key scramble 22 yards on third-and-11 to keep the possession alive.

The Browns do have an injury concern, as center Ethan Pocic has headed to the locker room after being examined in the blue medical tent, according to multiple reporters. Hjalte Froholdt has come into the game to replace Pocic.

Cleveland announced Pocic has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Of course, the game between the Bills and Browns is being played in Detroit after the massive snowstorm in Western New York. The Bills elected to use the visitors’ locker room and sideline, as they’ll be back at Ford Field on Thursday for a Thanksgiving game against the Lions.