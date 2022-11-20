Bengals lose Joe Mixon to concussion

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is out of today’s game against the Steelers after suffering a concussion.

Mixon had seven carries for 20 yards and three catches for 42 yards when he exited the game in the third quarter.

Under NFL rules, Mixon will have to go through the league’s concussion protocol, which includes getting cleared by an independent neurologist, before he can play next Sunday against the Titans.

The good news for the Bengals is that their No. 2 running back, Samaje Perine, is having a big game, with three carries for 19 yards and three catches for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals lead 24-23 late in the third quarter.