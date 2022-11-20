Bills chose visitors’ locker room, sideline, and coaching booth, given Thursday’s return to Detroit

Getty Images

The Bills are in Detroit on Sunday, “hosting” the Browns. They’ll return on Thursday, for a more traditional road game, against the Lions.

To best prepare for the game to come, the Bills opted to defer the advantage of the being the home team at Ford Field.

Appearing on The NFL Today in advance of Sunday’s game against the Bills, G.M. Brandon Beane said that the Bills opted for the same routine as the one they’ll use later this week. And it’s more than the same hotel. Beane said the Bills also chose to use the visitors’ locker room, the visitors’ sideline, and the visitor’s coaching booth at Ford Field.

In most stadiums, the facility is designed for the home team to have better and more spacious accommodations. Still, it makes sense to have as much similarity as possible for the unexpected two-pack of games in the same place, only four days apart.