Bills lost roughly $8 million in ticket revenue by moving home game to Detroit

Getty Images

When the NFL moved the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit due to a snowstorm, some Browns fans thought the league was trying to help the Bills, since it would minimize the advantage of Cleveland’s running game.

It was a stupid take, for many competitive reasons. And for about eight million financial ones, or more.

Via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, the relocation of the Week 11 game has resulted in financial losses of roughly $8 million for the team, due to ticket sales that will have to be refunded. The Bills also will lose parking revenue, concessions, and other relevant streams of cash.

While some of that money will be replenished from the game in Detroit, the tickets to that game were sold at a steep discount.

Others in the Buffalo area lose money, too. Restaurants, bars, and hotels will miss out on the cash that would come from having thousands at Highmark Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Bills acquired unexpected travel expenses to go to Detroit, and to stay there overnight.

The first question for the team’s legal department is whether any applicable insurance policies cover the loss. It could help make up the difference, if the language of one or more policies applies — and if the insurance company can’t come up with some creative argument to avoid paying.