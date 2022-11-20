Bills shake off slow start to beat Browns 31-23 in Detroit

Getty Images

After a wild week with a relocated game, the Bills got off to a slow start against the Browns in Detroit.

Buffalo had just 15 total yards and no first downs after the first quarter, with Cleveland holding a 7-3 lead.

But from there, it was just about all Buffalo. The Bills scored 25 straight points and added another late field goal to defeat Cleveland 31-23 on Sunday.

The Browns dominated the first half, but still went into halftime down 13-10. Tyler Bass hit a pair of field goals and receiver Stefon Diggs caught a 5-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left in the second quarter to put Buffalo ahead.

Josh Allen was 18-of-27 passing for 197 yards with a touchdown. Tight end Dawson Knox led with seven catches for 70 yards. Diggs finished with four catches for 48 yards.

But the combination of running backs James Cook and Devin Singletary powered Buffalo’s offense. Cook had 86 yards on 11 carries. Singletary had 86 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.

York connected on all six of his field goal attempts, the longest from 56 yards.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett played well, but not well enough. He was 28-of-41 for 324 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. Amari Cooper caught eight passes for 113 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

But Buffalo shut down running back Nick Chubb. He had just 19 yards on 14 carries.

Now at 7-3, the Bills will be back in action in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. The club is flying back to Western New York on Sunday and will travel back to Michigan during the week.

At 3-7, Cleveland will host Tampa Bay next week.