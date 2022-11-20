Bills shake off slow start to beat Browns 31-23 in Detroit

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 20, 2022, 4:19 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

After a wild week with a relocated game, the Bills got off to a slow start against the Browns in Detroit.

Buffalo had just 15 total yards and no first downs after the first quarter, with Cleveland holding a 7-3 lead.

But from there, it was just about all Buffalo. The Bills scored 25 straight points and added another late field goal to defeat Cleveland 31-23 on Sunday.

The Browns dominated the first half, but still went into halftime down 13-10. Tyler Bass hit a pair of field goals and receiver Stefon Diggs caught a 5-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left in the second quarter to put Buffalo ahead.

Josh Allen was 18-of-27 passing for 197 yards with a touchdown. Tight end Dawson Knox led with seven catches for 70 yards. Diggs finished with four catches for 48 yards.

But the combination of running backs James Cook and Devin Singletary powered Buffalo’s offense. Cook had 86 yards on 11 carries. Singletary had 86 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.

York connected on all six of his field goal attempts, the longest from 56 yards.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett played well, but not well enough. He was 28-of-41 for 324 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. Amari Cooper caught eight passes for 113 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

But Buffalo shut down running back Nick Chubb. He had just 19 yards on 14 carries.

Now at 7-3, the Bills will be back in action in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. The club is flying back to Western New York on Sunday and will travel back to Michigan during the week.

At 3-7, Cleveland will host Tampa Bay next week.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Bills shake off slow start to beat Browns 31-23 in Detroit

  1. Allen had to get some confidence back – but looked sharp once they started rolling.

    Good to be back on the winning side of things. Looking forward to T-Day.

  3. Allen had only 3 rushes and cooks and singletary combined for 160+ yards. If Allen’s injury is able to jump start the running game, that is a huge victory.

  5. If Josh Allen struggling leads to the Bills finally figuring out a run game in year 6 of McDermott than it was worth it.

  6. Doesn’t matter, because the Bills will be doing what they do every year come Superbowl time – Sitting at home watching it on TV

  7. I can’t stand either of these teams, but it cracks me up how Bills fans act like their team is so great. Remind me again how many Superbowls you won? Wake me up after you win you win as many as the Steelers. You will never be as good as us.

  8. Brissett played the game of his life. I never saw him throw so many pinpoint downfield passes.
    Cooper didn’t drop any either.
    But the Bills didn’t let Chubb have an All-Pro day.

  9. How do the Browns seriously not look for a new HC? Mind blowing calls on not trying FG and then trying a 2 point conversion, not to mention another suspect game plan.

  13. What is w/ fans of other teams coming here and making it sound like Bills fans say “we are winning the Super Bowl!” every other comment? I haven’t even seen a Bills fan say that on here.

    Are we excited to have a good team? For sure….is that allowed? I mean, we did go through 2 decades of misery, just hanging out in the NFL wilderness. And that was after losing 4 in a row.

    Sorry that it bugs ya if Bills fans smile once in awhile.

  14. footballer23 says:
    November 20, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    I can’t stand either of these teams, but it cracks me up how Bills fans act like their team is so great. Remind me again how many Superbowls you won? Wake me up after you win you win as many as the Steelers. You will never be as good as us.
    ___________________________________________________________
    You are 3-6 and got absolutely beat down by Buffalo a few weeks ago… put the bottle down and quit living in the past.

  15. jedrick wills and james hudson are not nfl-caliber offensive lineman. the browns’ special teams effort and talent is below average and the middle of the defense and the secondary is pathetic. diggs was wide open on a busted coverage from denzel ward which should never happen. there’s your summary.

  18. Browns gave up on the run completely which is why they lost today. They had a path to victory and they blew it just like I thought they would by making Jacoby play hero ball instead of running the damn ball.

  19. As long as Stafanski is the head coach Cleveland isn’t going anywhere. He has no fire in his bully and lost the team a long time ago. They don’t play hard at all.

  21. They gotta stay at 3 wins so Watson only needs 1 win to finish with his usual record of 4 wins for the season.

  24. Sad state of affairs when the opposing defenses know the Browns offense better than the coach, the OC, and the players do. Rhanks for another dumpster fire, Mr. Haslam. Browns will rack up seven more defeats.

  25. This was an ugly game.
    Bills didn’t look sharp against a bad defensive team, and their injuries on defence made the Browns passing game look semi-competent.
    I agree with Mort, they were fortunate to play Cleveland today.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.