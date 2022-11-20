Broncos lead Raiders 10-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Broncos have a new offensive play caller on Sunday and the early results for Klint Kubiak have pretty good.

Kubiak is the team’s quarterbacks coach and he took the reins from head coach Nathaniel Hackett ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. The Broncos scored on their first two drives and looked set to add points before halftime before things went haywire.

A penalty on Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby helped set them up in scoring position. Russell Wilson gave himself up at the end of a run short of the sticks on a third-and-12, but Crosby still hit him and drew a flag for unnecessary roughness that moved Denver past midfield.

Denver drove inside the 5-yard-line after the penalty and looked like a good bet to score a touchdown, but Broncos running back Melvin Gordon fumbled after a hit by Crosby. Guard Quinn Meinerz recovered to give the Broncos a field goal try, but Crosby continued to redeem himself by blocking the kick.

Wilson is 13-of-15 for 148 yards and Kendall Hinton has three catches for 57 yards as he steps into the void left by the injured Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

The Raiders punted to open the game and Daniel Carlson missed a field goal to end their second drive. Carlson had made 41 straight attempts before that miscue. The Raiders finally got on the board on their next possession as Derek Carr found wide receiver Davante Adams for a 31-yard score.

Adams has five catches for 94 yards and Josh Jacobs has 13 carries for 65 yards for a Raiders team that’s still within a score thanks to Crosby’s late heroics.