Broncos out to 7-0 lead over Raiders

The Broncos and Raiders have been two of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season, but one of them will likely get a win on Sunday.

The Broncos have taken the first step toward that result. Latavius Murray ran for a one-yard touchdown to open the scoring with just over six minutes to play in the first half.

Brandon McManus‘ extra point made it 7-0 Broncos after a seven-play, 92-yard drive.

Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton was initially ruled to have scored a touchdown on a 33-yard pass from Russell Wilson, but replays showed he was down short of the end zone. Wilson is 3-of-3 for 63 yards so far and the Raiders were forced to punt after picking up a couple of first downs on their first possession.