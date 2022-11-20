Broncos, Raiders head to overtime

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week that “somebody has to win” his team’s game against the Raiders, but he might wind up being wrong about that.

The Broncos and Raiders are tied 16-16 after the end of regulation. They will now head to overtime in Denver.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had one of his best days of the season overall while going 24-of-31 for 247 yards, but he made a pretty major blunder late in the fourth quarter.

One of his incompletions came on a third down right after the two minute warning and Wilson should have taken a sack rather than throw the ball away because the Raiders were out of timeouts. The incompletion gave the Raiders a chance with the ball and 1:43 left on the clock.

They took advantage of it. Derek Carr hit Keelan Cole for 21 yards and then found Josh Jacobs running free up the sideline for a 43-yard gain.

That set the Raiders up on the 7-yard-line, but Carr threw three incompletions and the Raiders had to settle for a Daniel Carlson field goal to send the game to overtime.