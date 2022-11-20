Christian Darrisaw will not play on Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw was cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play against the Cowboys, but he wound up back in the protocol before the day was out.

Darrisaw left the 40-3 loss in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion and he was ruled out with his second concussion in as many weeks before the start of the second half. Darrisaw will not be making it back to try for a hat trick.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that Darrisaw has already been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Patriots. O’Connell also said that the team is going to be “very cautious” with Darrisaw beyond this week.

Blake Brandel played in place of Darrisaw after Sunday’s injury, but the Vikings offered little resistance to a Cowboys defense that sacked Kirk Cousins seven times. They’ll hope that things go better against New England in a few days.