Colts take early 7-0 lead over Eagles

The Fighting Jeff Saturdays are on the move.

The Colts took the opening kickoff today against the Eagles and proceeded to march down the field on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run.

It was an impressive start to the game for the Colts, and another indication that this team is playing hard for Saturday, the interim head coach who was surprisingly hired to replace the fired Frank Reich.

It was also a disappointing start for an Eagles team that is coming off its first loss of the season and wants to avoid a losing streak.