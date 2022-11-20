Commanders climb above .500 with fifth win in six games

Getty Images

The Commanders didn’t face much resistance in Houston, winning for the fifth time in the past six games to climb above .500. Their 23-10 win over the Texans gives Washington a 6-5 record.

Washington has not been over .500 this late in the season since 2018.

Houston remains on track for the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023, falling to 1-8-1.

The Texans gained only 5 yards on 21 plays in the first half and trailed 20-0 at halftime. A Dan Snyder-owned team has never pitched a shutout and still hasn’t.

The Texans got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn, and they made the score respectable on a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Davis Mills.

Houston ended up with 148 yards as Mills went 19-of-33 for 169 yards and two interceptions. Dameon Pierce was held to 8 yards on 10 carries.

Kendall Fuller scored Washington’s first touchdown on 37-yard pick-six, and Curtis Samuel added a touchdown on a 10-yard run. The Commanders settled for Joey Slye field goals from the Houston 7 and Houston 6 on their final two drives of the second quarter, and Slye added a 44-yarder in the second half.

The Commanders gained 344 yards as Antonio Gibson ran for 72 yards on 18 carries and Brian Robinson gained 57 yards on 15 totes. Taylor Heinicke, now 4-1 since replacing Carson Wentz, went 15-of-27 for 191 yards.