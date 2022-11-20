Commanders climb above .500 with fifth win in six games

The Commanders didn’t face much resistance in Houston, winning for the fifth time in the past six games to climb above .500. Their 23-10 win over the Texans gives Washington a 6-5 record.

Washington has not been over .500 this late in the season since 2018.

Houston remains on track for the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023, falling to 1-8-1.

The Texans gained only 5 yards on 21 plays in the first half and trailed 20-0 at halftime. A Dan Snyder-owned team has never pitched a shutout and still hasn’t.

The Texans got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn, and they made the score respectable on a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Davis Mills.

Houston ended up with 148 yards as Mills went 19-of-33 for 169 yards and two interceptions. Dameon Pierce was held to 8 yards on 10 carries.

Kendall Fuller scored Washington’s first touchdown on 37-yard pick-six, and Curtis Samuel added a touchdown on a 10-yard run. The Commanders settled for Joey Slye field goals from the Houston 7 and Houston 6 on their final two drives of the second quarter, and Slye added a 44-yarder in the second half.

The Commanders gained 344 yards as Antonio Gibson ran for 72 yards on 18 carries and Brian Robinson gained 57 yards on 15 totes. Taylor Heinicke, now 4-1 since replacing Carson Wentz, went 15-of-27 for 191 yards.

7 responses to "Commanders climb above .500 with fifth win in six games

  4. That defense is great. At this point during the season, anyone can win. We just have to keep pushing forward. Hail to the Redskins. I loved seeing that guy say it on camera during the game. Because we know what they are.

    Wentz has played his last game in the NFL. He’s a coach killer.
    Yeah right. He will hang around another 5 to 7 Years his teams heart. There are still people think Colt McCoy can play.

    Heinicke is the new ryan Fitzpatrick. Can’t help but root for this guy.

    Except Heinicke actually seems to not only be more clutch than Fitzpatrick but he also seems to be an even harder worker than him. As a Patriots third stringer back in the day he tried to impress Tom Brady by showing up at 5:30 pm Brady was already there and asked in a much more vulgar way who the hell are you? Heinicke has been overlooked for a long time that Playoff matchup in the 2020 season opened up everybody to the idea that he was a starter.

  7. Good win but I’m slightly disappointed because if Washington was able to shut down Houston and hold them to only 5 yards of total offense in the 1st half we should have been as dominant in the 2nd half but we weren’t…

