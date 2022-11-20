Cowboys dominate Vikings in first half, take 23-3 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Vikings came back from a 17-point deficit last week. They will have to come back from even more today if they are going to win.

The Cowboys dominated the first half, taking a 23-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Dallas outgained Minnesota 249 to 98 in the first half.

Brett Maher made a 60-yard field goal — twice — on the final play of the half. He has four career field goals of 60 yards or longer in his career without a miss.

He made it the first time, but officials stopped it for a review of the previous play. The review came late, with everyone thinking the half was over. Replay upheld CeeDee Lamb‘s catch of 27 yards on the previous play, which got the Cowboys to the Minnesota 42.

Maher then made the kick a second time. No problem.

The first half was no problem for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys scored on every possession of the first half. Their touchdowns came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott and a 30-yard catch-and-run by Tony Pollard on a pass from Dak Prescott.

Pollard has 10 carries for 57 yards, and Elliott 11 for 35.

Prescott is 15-of-17 for 141 yards, and Lamb has four catches for 47 yards.

Kirk Cousins has taken three sacks, two by Micah Parsons, including one that resulted in a lost fumble on the Vikings’ first possession. Cousins is 7-of-15 for 69 yards. Justin Jefferson has three catches for 33 yards.

Dalvin Cook has eight carries for 45 yards.

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw left in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion, and the team since has ruled him out. Darrisaw is coming off a concussion last week, which limited him to 44 snaps against the Bills.