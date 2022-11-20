Cowboys open second half with 68-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Tony Pollard

Getty Images

The Fat Lady might not be singing, but she’s warming her vocals.

The Vikings have come back all season. They made a comeback harder for today by opening the second half by giving up a 68-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Tony Pollard.

Minnesota trails 30-3.

The Cowboys have scored 10 points in the last 2:28, having gotten a 60-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. They faced a third-and-14 on the first drive of the second half, but Dak Prescott found Pollard wide open.

He caught the ball and raced to the end zone untouched.

Pollard earlier had a 30-yard touchdown reception. He has 11 carries for 56 yards and six receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Prescott is 18-of-20 for 216 yards and two touchdowns.