Cowboys roll up 458 yards, record seven sacks in dismantling Vikings 40-3

Getty Images

The Cowboys-Vikings game was so lopsided that CBS cut away from it in all but the home markets during the third quarter. It was such a blowout and Cooper Rush and Nick Mullens finished it up. It went so poorly for the home team that in the second half Cowboys fans could be heard chanting “Let’s go Cowboys!”

The Cowboys demolished the Vikings 40-3, setting a franchise record for the largest margin of victory on the road.

Dallas had a season-high 458 yards on 70 plays and scored on eight of 10 possessions. The Cowboys opened the game with points on seven consecutive possessions.

The Cowboys improved to 7-3 and now are in second place in the division, holding the tiebreak over the Giants, who they play Thanksgiving Day. The Vikings fell to 8-2 after a disappointing result following the game-of-the-year victory over the Bills last week.

It ended a seven-game winning streak by the Vikings, who now will face questions about whether they are truly a contender. The Vikings were non-competitive with the Cowboys from the start as Micah Parsons had a strip-sack of Kirk Cousins on the third play from scrimmage.

The Cowboys finished with seven sacks of Cousins, including two by Parsons. The linebacker has 10 sacks this season after totaling 13 as a rookie.

Parsons injured his left knee in the third quarter with the Cowboys holding a 34-point lead. The team listed him as questionable to return, but he did for some reason.

The Vikings gained only 183 yards as Cousins completed 12 of 23 passes for 105 yards; Dalvin Cook ran for 72 yards on 11 carries; and Justin Jefferson caught only three passes for 33 yards.

Dak Prescott completed 22 of 25 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 42 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Tony Pollard rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries and caught six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Brett Maher made field goals of 27, 53, 60 and 50 and likely has earned NFC special teams player of the week honors. He is 4-for-4 in his career from beyond 59 yards, and he has seven field goals from 50-plus this season.