Cowboys roll up 458 yards, record seven sacks in dismantling Vikings 40-3

Posted by Charean Williams on November 20, 2022, 7:38 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Cowboys-Vikings game was so lopsided that CBS cut away from it in all but the home markets during the third quarter. It was such a blowout and Cooper Rush and Nick Mullens finished it up. It went so poorly for the home team that in the second half Cowboys fans could be heard chanting “Let’s go Cowboys!”

The Cowboys demolished the Vikings 40-3, setting a franchise record for the largest margin of victory on the road.

Dallas had a season-high 458 yards on 70 plays and scored on eight of 10 possessions. The Cowboys opened the game with points on seven consecutive possessions.

The Cowboys improved to 7-3 and now are in second place in the division, holding the tiebreak over the Giants, who they play Thanksgiving Day. The Vikings fell to 8-2 after a disappointing result following the game-of-the-year victory over the Bills last week.

It ended a seven-game winning streak by the Vikings, who now will face questions about whether they are truly a contender. The Vikings were non-competitive with the Cowboys from the start as Micah Parsons had a strip-sack of Kirk Cousins on the third play from scrimmage.

The Cowboys finished with seven sacks of Cousins, including two by Parsons. The linebacker has 10 sacks this season after totaling 13 as a rookie.

Parsons injured his left knee in the third quarter with the Cowboys holding a 34-point lead. The team listed him as questionable to return, but he did for some reason.

The Vikings gained only 183 yards as Cousins completed 12 of 23 passes for 105 yards; Dalvin Cook ran for 72 yards on 11 carries; and Justin Jefferson caught only three passes for 33 yards.

Dak Prescott completed 22 of 25 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 42 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Tony Pollard rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries and caught six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Brett Maher made field goals of 27, 53, 60 and 50 and likely has earned NFC special teams player of the week honors. He is 4-for-4 in his career from beyond 59 yards, and he has seven field goals from 50-plus this season.

51 responses to “Cowboys roll up 458 yards, record seven sacks in dismantling Vikings 40-3

  1. Packers beat the Cowboys. Vikings lose to the Cowboys by 37. What else do you need to know?

  2. It’s becoming more clear every week, the FUTURE of the NFC North IS the DETROIT LIONS!!! In fact, this week proves we still have a chance to take the division and be the NOW, with how bad this minnesota team is!

    Hey colt luger, where are you at now?!? Don’t think I forgot you and your words against the Great City of DETROIT!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  5. Need someone to explain to me how the refs could change the outcome of the play prior to the first 60 yard field goal. Play cannot continue until the refs say so… they obviously said so because Maher had to kick it again after it was good. Seems shady like they were literally trimming points.

  6. The way the Cowboys were getting after Cousins was actually bizarre to see. The o-line literally was a turnstile. Virtually no resistance.

  7. Hey Viking fan remember this game the next time we ask you to tone it down until the team has actually won something.

  9. Fun while it lasted but this is a season altering loss that will result in this team missing the playoffs. Too old and slow on defense. We can’t stop the run. Offensive line is horrible and somehow worse than last year. Jefferson can’t beat corners that aren’t backups. Hickenson drops more passes than irv smith.

    Vikings are on a path to a 9 win season at best and watch the packers win the division. Heck even the lions could pass us. This was an utter humiliation-again- and we deserve to be ranked on the bottom 5 in the league and deserve to be laughed at.

    This team quit in the mid second quarter. KOC is the worst clock manager I’ve ever seen. He didn’t run the ball against a bad run defense and for some reason loves designing screens to slow, awkward tight ends with no athletic ability.

    Call me a doomer or whatever but I’ve seen this movie before several times as a Vikings fan: good starts to the season followed by a humiliating second half of the season and inevitable embarrassment to miss the playoffs. If we miraculously make the playoffs we will be slaughtered immediately.

    Our draft picks this year are worse than any spielman draft too. This team will go full rebuild next year and I don’t trust this GM to make decisions. He makes some of the dumbest trades you’ll ever see. Reagor? Seriously, he gave up multiple picks for this dude. Hickensmith looks like a major bust.

    This is just bad all around. Hopefully they’ll stop their stupid locker room dancing and ridiculous chains thing with Kirk.

  10. Calvin Hobbes says:
    November 20, 2022 at 7:40 pm
    Packers beat the Cowboys. Vikings lose to the Cowboys by 37. What else do you need to know?

    ____________

    You had to ask my friend. Haven’t you heard? The Lions beat the Giants and we got kicked down to 3rd place in the NFC North and the icing on the cake was I got booed by my own fans at Lambeau on Thursday night. You should have seen me sulk during the post game show. It’s all over YouTube and the rest ofthe NFL loves seeing me fail.

  12. scottishvike says:
    Have fun Packer fans, it’s the highlight of your otherwise miserable season.

    Actually, the highlight is watching the remainder of your season implode before our very eyes.

  14. That’s the Kirk Cousins we all know and love. And stuck with this clown for 2 more seasons!!!

  16. How disrespectful that the Cowboys were only a 1 point road favorite against an 8-1 Vikings team coming into this game

  17. There’s no sugarcoating it. Today was awful for the Vikings. And things don’t seem to be getting any better – especially on our offensive line.

  19. Kirk Cousins isn’t the problem. The Vikings defense is soft, and it will cost them in the playoffs.

  21. Yes the Vikes got demolished and they deserved too, they looked turble. As a viking fan for my whole life I have seen this which is why even with last weeks smokin game I have not invested myself and set myself for heartache (as I am sure others have done this as well). On the bright side, this thrashing will be good for them, it wsill keep them grounded and we will see how they respond against ummmm uncle Bill on Thanksgiving.

    Skol my brothers and sister.

  23. Came back down to Earth with a resounding thud after the miracle in Buffalo. This team was never going to go 16-1. But it sure was embarrassing (and Vikingsesque) to get so thoroughly demolished. KOC showed he was a rooky HC trying to pass when all he had to do was run the ball. Defense quit in the at halftime, that was obvious.

  24. I’m not quite sure what I find more amusing, the results of this game, or the fact the Viking organization was duped into displaying a porn star’s picture on their video board and called him inspirational.

    This team is so inept from top to bottom, 0-62 is right around the corner.
    You can book it!

  25. This is from a Vikings fan. I had a feeling they would lose, as it seems like they can’t handle playing 3 p.m. or later games or prime time games. But being beat by 37 points is embarrassing. So much for a high power ranking. They ain’t it. So the playoffs won’t last long for them. Thursday’s game? Hah. I’ll find something else to watch.

  26. 1970mustang says:
    November 20, 2022 at 7:53 pm
    That’s the Kirk Cousins we all know and love. And stuck with this clown for 2 more seasons!!!
    *****
    This one’s not on Cousins. There isn’t a quarterback on the face of the earth that would have survived playing behind that pathetic excuse of an offensive line. Meanwhile the Vikings d-line was equally as bad. Every single Vikings player and coach should look in the mirror and question their manhood after that horrible performance.

  29. Calvin Hobbes says:
    November 20, 2022 at 7:40 pm
    Packers beat the Cowboys. Vikings lose to the Cowboys by 37. What else do you need to know?
    ////
    That your team is still 5 games behind in the division, before thanksgiving.

  30. lol the game got cut nationally half way through the 3rd! Seriously though, the sky isn’t falling in Minnesota. They just couldn’t get up for the cowboys after last weekend, it happens. They picked a bad team to have that kind of letdown against. Hopefully the giants can beat the cowboys on thanksgiving & put that fanbase in its place also.

  31. Letdown game, the week after they beat Buffalo? More than likely. But being stomped on this bad? GEEZ. Will see Thursday.

  32. nflpoker says:
    November 20, 2022 at 8:05 pm
    This is from a Vikings fan
    ////
    You sure about that? Vikes #2 seed. 5 game lead in division. Before thanksgiving. And you won’t watch any more games? The team will not miss people like you.

  34. Settle down. All this talk about what they are and what will happen in the playoffs. There’s still 7 regular season games to go! You don’t worry about the playoffs until the season is over and you see your first opponent. For now, the Vikings are 8-2, have the two seed, and also have a 5 game lead in the division. And I can’t complain about any of that.

  35. Cowboys were mad after losing to the Packers and took it out on the Vikes. Prescott played his best game maybe ever and Cousins was sacked so many times I lost count.

  36. The vikings can’t play complacent like that. Both Chicago and Detroit are good young teams that are not out of it

  37. trumpsgottago4386 says:
    November 20, 2022 at 8:12 pm
    lol the game got cut nationally half way through the 3rd! Seriously though, the sky isn’t falling in Minnesota. They just couldn’t get up for the cowboys after last weekend, it happens. They picked a bad team to have that kind of letdown against. Hopefully the giants can beat the cowboys on thanksgiving & put that fanbase in its place also.

    ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

    Cowboys own the Giants so forget that.
    Cowboys exposed the fraudulent Vikings.
    And mark my words Cowboys will expose Philly when they come to Dallas soon.
    Philly will have to deal with Dak who they don’t win against this time and not Cooper Rush.

  38. Watch for overreaction. Vikes are not done. They had a bad game – they were living on the edge.
    Cowboys are not as good as the score indicates. In fact, this may be their high point.
    However, I’m sure the Dallas media will start talking about the “doomsday” D until another team will shove the ball down their throats.

  41. jeffrey atkinson says:
    November 20, 2022 at 8:01 pm

    Now that was brutal to watch
    ********
    I don’t know, as a Cowboys fan, I thought it was enjoyable. Especially after last week. Though, I wouldn’t have minded switching the results.

  43. OK all you big mouth haters let’s hear it . Y’all are awful quiet HAHAHAHA. Can’t blame refs they didn’t give up 40 points. Complete DOMINATION. Would be great now if KC lost.

  44. bobhk says:
    November 20, 2022 at 8:25 pm
    Watch for overreaction. Vikes are not done. They had a bad game – they were living on the edge.
    Cowboys are not as good as the score indicates. In fact, this may be their high point.
    However, I’m sure the Dallas media will start talking about the “doomsday” D until another team will shove the ball down their throats.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

    No.. The Vikings are done!
    Their defense is slow and their O line is weak.
    Dalvin Cook was supposed to run the ball down the Cowboys throats today.

  45. Do you like that ? As a Cowboy fan I love it . We own them and that loser QB. Philly is next after we dismantle the giants. 8-1 until they played a real team lol

  46. Just like the giants every team can look good playing a soft schedule. Who did the Giants lose to also. Oh that’s right the Dallas Cowboys. Your team is just another giant team

  47. “Actually, the highlight is watching the remainder of your season implode before our very eyes.”

    Like we’ve had the opportunity to do with you for the last decade?

  48. cowboysfan8369 says:
    November 20, 2022 at 8:39 pm
    OK all you big mouth haters let’s hear it . Y’all are awful quiet HAHAHAHA. Can’t blame refs they didn’t give up 40 points. Complete DOMINATION. Would be great now if KC lost.
    ——-
    Not a Vikes fan and no dog in the game but Vikes looked bad. I think it’s just a bad game or a bad matchup.
    Anyway, will Cowboys fans come back here if they lose next week or vs Philly?

  49. Referees had it in for the Vikings. Cowboys were holding on every play.

    Dallas should have been get flagged for too many on the field if you include the refs.

  50. I had a sinking feeling about this game when the Vikings won that game against the Bills last week. Vikings won a wild game against the Saints in the Minnesota Miracle game … and remember how they performed the following week against the Eagles? They got their hindquarters handed to them then, too. That game ended their season; luckily they have a chance to respond to this disaster. Next week and the weeks after will show how they do.

  51. bobhk says:
    November 20, 2022 at 8:49 pm

    Not a Vikes fan and no dog in the game but Vikes looked bad. I think it’s just a bad game or a bad matchup.
    Anyway, will Cowboys fans come back here if they lose next week or vs Philly?

    ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

    Sorry but 8-2 teams with negative point differentials are frauds. The Vikings are frauds.
    Cowboys have an +84 point differential.
    That’s better than Philly and way better than the Giants. That’s playing 5 games with pedestrian game manager Cooper Rush who couldn’t get that offense over 20 points if he tried.

