Cowboys will have Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence; Za’Darius Smith active for Vikings

The Cowboys will welcome back running back Ezekiel Elliott against the Vikings today. He is active after missing the past two games with a hyperextended right knee.

He has not played since Oct. 23 against the Lions.

Elliott has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns while sharing time in the backfield with Tony Pollard this season.

The Cowboys also will have defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who was questionable with what was listed as a foot injury. Lawrence said he also has an injury to his knee.

But linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) will not get to play against his former team. He is among the team’s inactives.

Defensive end Tarell Basham, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (illness), cornerback Nahshon Wright, quarterback Will Grier and safety Markquese Bell (hamstring) are the other inactives.

The Vikings will have defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who was questionable with a knee injury. He is active.

The Vikings’ inactives are cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf), outside linebacker Luiji Vilain, offensive lineman Chris Reed, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo.