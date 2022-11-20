Curtis Samuel scores on 10-yard run to give Commanders a 14-0 lead

Getty Images

The Commanders are on their way to moving above .500.

They have scored again, taking a 14-0 lead with 11:44 remaining in the first half.

Curtis Samuel ended a nine-play, 85-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.

Kendall Fuller began the scoring for Washington on a pick-six of Davis Mills, returning the interception 37 yards on the Texans’ second play from scrimmage.

Taylor Heinicke is only 4-of-10 but for 58 yards. Terry McLaurin has two catches for 29 yards, and Antonio Gibson has run for 22 yards on four carries.

Houston has only 9 yards, while the Commanders have 121.