Davante Adams officially active on Sunday

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as questionable to play on Sunday, but Las Vegas won’t have to figure out how to beat the Broncos without him.

Word on Sunday morning was that Adams was going to play and he officially avoided the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Denver. He was limited in practice with an abdomen injury.

Left tackle Kolton Miller was also listed as questionable, but is out with shoulder and abdomen injuries. Running back Zamir White, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers, defensive tackle Mathew Butler, cornerback Sidney Jones, and tight end Jacob Hollister are also out this week.

Tight end/fullback Andrew Beck, safety Anthony Harris, wide receiver KJ Hamler, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, running back Marlon Mack, cornerback K’Waun Williams, and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike are inactive for the Broncos.