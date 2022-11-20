David Andrews to locker room, Patriots lead 3-0

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2022, 1:58 PM EST
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Patriots center David Andrews returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the team’s last two games with a concussion, but he didn’t make it through the first half before he suffered another injury.

Andrews had to be helped off the field after suffering a leg injury and he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The Patriots are calling him questionable to return with a thigh injury.

Andrews’ injury came during the first sustained drive of the game by either team. The Patriots drove inside the Jets’ 10-yard-line, but chose to try a 24-yard field goal rather than try for a fourth-and-one.

Nick Folk hit the kick and it is 3-0 Patriots early in the second quarter.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “David Andrews to locker room, Patriots lead 3-0

  1. Andrews’ loss might cost the Pats the game. With him in there it would likely be 10-3 or more for NE. Without Andrews we’ll see, more sacks on Mac and bad penalties by the other OL guys.
    Andrews guides and calms down Strange and some of the others on their line. He’s a HUGE loss.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.