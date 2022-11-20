David Andrews to locker room, Patriots lead 3-0

Getty Images

Patriots center David Andrews returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the team’s last two games with a concussion, but he didn’t make it through the first half before he suffered another injury.

Andrews had to be helped off the field after suffering a leg injury and he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The Patriots are calling him questionable to return with a thigh injury.

Andrews’ injury came during the first sustained drive of the game by either team. The Patriots drove inside the Jets’ 10-yard-line, but chose to try a 24-yard field goal rather than try for a fourth-and-one.

Nick Folk hit the kick and it is 3-0 Patriots early in the second quarter.