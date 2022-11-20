Eagles stage comeback to beat Colts

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 20, 2022, 4:01 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts
Two weeks ago, the Colts looked like a disaster and the Eagles looked like the best team in football. Today they looked like two evenly matched teams.

But in the end, the Eagles did what it took to stage a comeback, culminating with a Jalen Hurts touchdown run, and Philadelphia leaves Indianapolis with a 17-16 win.

Hurts was excellent running the ball, with 84 yards on the ground, and he was efficient if not spectacular passing, completing 18 of 25 passes for 190 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan completed 23 of 32 passes for 213 yards in a losing effort. Ryan is not a great quarterback at this point in his career, but he’s certainly the option who gives the Colts the best chance to win, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the right call going back to him as the Colts’ starter.

With the loss, the Colts are now 4-6-1 on the season, and they’re probably not going to make the playoffs, but this is the second straight week they’ve played well for Saturday.

The Eagles improve to 9-1 on the season, and they remain among the elite teams in the league. Especially with the way Hurts can lead them, both with his legs and with his arm.

32 responses to “Eagles stage comeback to beat Colts

  2. How they survived AJ Browns fumble is a stroke of pure luck. Whatever the case, maybe Saturday isn’t as in-over-his-head we initially thought. Not often a near win can be considered a good thing.

  4. Today the defense was generally outstanding allowing only 99 rushing yards but the offense couldn’t get out of it’s own way. 2 fumbles, one of them for an instant red zone opportunity for the Colts.

    Hurts picked the right time to have his best drive of the game to win it. The Eagles could not run the ball at all aside from Hurts, the Eagles better figure out what it wrong with their run blocking.

  5. I like jeff Saturday. I think he brings tenacity and belief to this team. Reich would have had them playing dead. they took the eagles down to the final play and could have easily won. If he wants the job permanently, he should get it.

  7. Credit Howie Roseman for this win. Eagles are not in a position to pull this game out without Suh or Joseph. Well down Howie!

  8. Philly somehow pulled off a victory against a horrible Colts team coached by a guy that isn’t qualified to coach Peewee league football! And if that’s the best Hurts can do against Indy – I’d be very worried about the Eagles even making the playoffs.

  9. “Philly somehow pulled off a victory against a horrible Colts team”

    “I’d be very worried about the Eagles even making the playoffs.”

    Spoken by someone who doesn’t know much about football.

  10. They did a great job taking advantage of the no holding call, which led to the PI for the winning drive. Impressive win against the formidable, JS-led Colts. Can I get a witness?

  13. Colts had this game. Their young offensive line made too many mistakes and Ryan held onto the ball too long. They could still win their division. Worst in football.

  14. NFC Least, all these fraudulent franchises getting exposed by that pathetic schedule and conference. Colts are a mid-tier AFC team at best and the Eagles needed a miracle to beat them.

  15. The 3-6-1 Colts gave the Eagles all they could handle, the Eagles got beat by Washington and nearly beat by a lowly Colts team, simply put they aren’t SB contenders!

  16. Jalen Hurts saved his coach’s gluteus maximus today. Sirianni’s offense has been figured out.

  17. Terrible loss by the Colts they just couldnt get it done. Credit to the Eagles good teams ALWAYS do this! Bad teams find a way to lose.

  18. We’re getting dominated what can we do , I know ! Let’s run the QB for all the cheese yards we can get 😆 just wow ..

  19. dales says:
    November 20, 2022 at 4:33 pm
    The 3-6-1 Colts gave the Eagles all they could handle, the Eagles got beat by Washington and nearly beat by a lowly Colts team, simply put they aren’t SB contenders!

    ————————————

    Using your logic:
    Bills lost to the Jets, not contenders
    Chiefs lost to Colts, not contenders
    Cowboys lost to Packers, not contenders
    49ers lost to Falcons not contenders
    Giants lost to Lions not contenders
    Bengals lost to Steelers not contenders
    And so on and so on….

  23. That’s difference between teams such as Eagles and the Raiders. Raiders always on losing end in the end. A loss is a loss.

  24. What’s wrong Eagles fans, can’t handle finding out your team isn’t nearly as good as you thought they were just a few weeks ago?

    It isn’t how you start the season it’s how you finish it, how many times have we seen teams go 8-0, 7-1 or 6-2 the first half and fall apart the final half of the season, I know for me it’s been dozens, many of them!

  26. By the look on the colts players faces you would think they had just almost beat a super bowl contender.

  28. Iggles never make it look that easy, but they have gotten it done every time but once this season. That belief that they are just going to get it done is such a benefit. I think their fans would prefer that they make it look a BIT easier.

  29. harrytootsie says:
    November 20, 2022 at 4:29 pm
    Iggles and Colts evenly matched who da thunk it

    How did your Giants do against the hapless Lions ???

  30. Jayleen proving that he’s another running back in a QB costume. Not impressive at all.

  31. andyreidsmustache says:
    November 20, 2022 at 4:07 pm
    How they survived AJ Browns fumble is a stroke of pure luck.

    ———

    Not luck. The defense manned up and held the Colts to FGs each time the offense turned it over.

    Then the offense finally put together a clock-draining TD drive.

    That’s not luck. It’s called finding a way to win on a day when you played bad football.

