Eagles stage comeback to beat Colts

Two weeks ago, the Colts looked like a disaster and the Eagles looked like the best team in football. Today they looked like two evenly matched teams.

But in the end, the Eagles did what it took to stage a comeback, culminating with a Jalen Hurts touchdown run, and Philadelphia leaves Indianapolis with a 17-16 win.

Hurts was excellent running the ball, with 84 yards on the ground, and he was efficient if not spectacular passing, completing 18 of 25 passes for 190 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan completed 23 of 32 passes for 213 yards in a losing effort. Ryan is not a great quarterback at this point in his career, but he’s certainly the option who gives the Colts the best chance to win, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the right call going back to him as the Colts’ starter.

With the loss, the Colts are now 4-6-1 on the season, and they’re probably not going to make the playoffs, but this is the second straight week they’ve played well for Saturday.

The Eagles improve to 9-1 on the season, and they remain among the elite teams in the league. Especially with the way Hurts can lead them, both with his legs and with his arm.