Falcons stay alive in NFC South race with win over Bears

Getty Images

It hasn’t been pretty, but the Falcons remain very much alive in the NFC South race.

By beating the Bears 27-24 today, the Falcons improved to 5-6, and continued to put pressure on the NFC South-leading Buccaneers, who are 5-5 and on their bye this week.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and no sacks. It was far from a great game, but it was efficient enough to earn the Falcons the win.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown, one interception and four sacks. He also ran the ball 18 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. Fields is an exciting quarterback, but his interception came at the worst possible time, sealing the Bears’ loss late in the fourth quarter. Fields appeared to be injured in the second half, although the Bears did not announce any injury.

At 3-8, the Bears are out of realistic playoff contention, and the rest of this season will be about Fields’ continued development. But the Falcons are very much playoff contenders.