Garrett Wilson: We have to get better in the passing game

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t throw three interceptions against the Patriots this Sunday, but the team’s offense was even worse than it was in their Week Eight loss to New England.

Wilson was 9-of-22 for 77 yards and the Jets picked up just 103 total yards of offense. Two of those yards came after halftime, so the lack of turnovers was hardly a reason to celebrate.

Despite the offensive ineptitude, the Jets were tied 3-3 until Marcus Jones returned Braden Mann‘s 10th punt of the day for a touchdown with five seconds left to play. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson called the offensive effort “sorry” and said that the team has to work smarter in order to make the kind of progress he believes they can make.

“We all gotta take that responsibility and build each other up. Come the right way, come ready to work, have a plan,” Wilson said in the locker room. “You can’t just be passively working and can’t just be in the facility and not know what we’re there for. I’m gonna call it like it is. We gotta find something to get better at in the passing game. We have to get better in the passing game if we want to be where we want to be at. We know we can be there, that’s the most frustrating part. We ain’t gotta be in these games like this. They didn’t even score on offense and we lost the game.”

At 6-4 and 2-2 in the AFC East, the Jets remain very much alive in the hunt for both a playoff spot and the division title but that’s not likely to remain the case if the offense keeps looking like the one that was on the field in New England on Sunday.