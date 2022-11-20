Jamaal Williams’ third touchdown puts Lions up 24-6

Getty Images

Lions running back Jamaal Williams has had a nose for the end zone all season and he’s having his most prolific day of the year against the Giants on Sunday.

Williams ran one yard for his third touchdown of the afternoon to cap the Lions’ first drive of the third quarter. The Lions are now up 24-6 as they try for their third straight win.

Williams now has a league-high 12 touchdowns on the season. Browns running back Nick Chubb has scored 11 times.

The Lions started the drive in good field position after Justin Jackson returned the kickoff to the 44-yard-line and Jared Goff hit Tom Kennedy for a key third down conversion early in the possession. Jackson and D'Andre Swift added runs of at least 10 yards to set Williams up for his latest trip to the end zone.