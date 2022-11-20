Ja’Marr Chase ditches the crutches, could be back next week

Getty Images

Last night, we pointed out that Ja'Marr Chase was still on crutches earlier this week, as a precautionary measure.

Chase has now thrown precaution to the wind.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Chase has ditched the crutches. His return is coming.

Chase wasn’t placed on injured reserve, which would have required him to miss at least four games. Today, he’ll miss his third game.

Could Chase be back for next Sunday at Tennessee? We’ll see. But he’s definitely moving in that direction, since he’s now moving without crutches absorbing some of his body weight.