Ja’Marr Chase ditches the crutches, could be back next week

Posted by Mike Florio on November 20, 2022, 10:02 AM EST
NFL: SEP 29 Dolphins at Bengals
Getty Images

Last night, we pointed out that Ja'Marr Chase was still on crutches earlier this week, as a precautionary measure.

Chase has now thrown precaution to the wind.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Chase has ditched the crutches. His return is coming.

Chase wasn’t placed on injured reserve, which would have required him to miss at least four games. Today, he’ll miss his third game.

Could Chase be back for next Sunday at Tennessee? We’ll see. But he’s definitely moving in that direction, since he’s now moving without crutches absorbing some of his body weight.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Ja’Marr Chase ditches the crutches, could be back next week

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.