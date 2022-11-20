Jarvis Landry scores first touchdown of 2022 to give Saints 17-14 lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 20, 2022, 2:50 PM EST
The Saints and Rams are going back and forth in New Orleans, with the home team taking the lead just after halftime.

Receiver Jarvis Landry caught a 7-yard touchdown to finish the opening drive of the third quarter, putting New Orleans up 17-14.

It was Landry’s first touchdown as a Saint, having signed with the club in the offseason. He’s missed several games due to injury.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:37 off the clock.

Landry now has a pair of catches for 25 yards. Dalton is 13-of-16 passing for 148 yards with a pair of TDs.

