Jerry Jones confirms Odell Beckham will visit Cowboys after Thanksgiving

Posted by Charean Williams on November 20, 2022, 9:10 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

After the Cowboys’ 40-3 victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted, “Krazy.” It presumably was about Dallas’ win given the timing.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed a report from last week that the free agent receiver will visit the team after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys play the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re planning to get together,” Jones said, via video from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Certainly it’s time for us to sit down and visit.”

Beckham also reportedly will visit the Giants, which is where he began his career in 2014 as a first-round draft selection. The G.M., head coach and quarterback have changed since he was there.

The Cowboys have openly recruited Beckham for weeks.

The overriding question always has been about money: Will the Cowboys be willing to pay what Beckham will want.

The Chiefs, Bills and 49ers also could have interest in Beckham.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jerry Jones confirms Odell Beckham will visit Cowboys after Thanksgiving

  1. It’s not a good fit. OBJ is looking for a big contract, but he doesn’t bring all that much to the table for the Cowboys.

  2. I’m tired of hearing about OBJ. This is like the “will they or won’t they” between Ross and Rachel. Except there’s no comedy. I don’t care at this point.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.