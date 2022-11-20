Justin Fields on his injured left shoulder: The pain right now is pretty bad

Getty Images

Justin Fields was not wearing a sling to protect his injured left shoulder after Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, but the Bears and their quarterback don’t know how bad it is yet.

Fields took a cart back to the team’s locker room after the game, receiving an X-ray and IV treatment.

He will undergo an MRI on Monday.

“We will have an update on Wednesday,” coach Matt Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We don’t know what exactly it is. That’s why we are going to take a look at it.”

Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder on the first play of the Bears’ final drive when he landed hard on it on a designed run. He took another hit on it soon after on another running play when Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett hit Fields with his helmet as the quarterback slid.

Fields originally injured his left shoulder Oct. 20 but said this injury is a different one. He is uncertain of his status for next week.

“The pain right now is pretty bad,” Fields said. “I’ll just take it day by day and see how it feels later in the week.”

Fields also received treatment for cramps in his hamstrings but played through it.

“I was hurting but it was the last drive of the game,” Fields said. “I was just trying to be there for my teammates and fight through the pain.”